- April 20 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police issued a summons for Felesta Hoskie, 30, of Whiteriver, charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
- April 22 — Police issued a summons for Keisha Truax, 30, of Whiteriver, charged with two counts of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct andone count of domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating.
- April 24 — Police arrested Blair Hendrickson, age and hometown unknown, charged with assault, disorderly conduct, threatening and intimidating and public nuisance.
- April 30 — Police arrested Jonathan Dick, 35, of Many Farms, charged with aggravated DUI and criminal speeding.
- May 2 — Police arrested Mataya Newhall, 27, of Lakeside, charged with aggravated DUI with child under 15 in vehicle and child abuse/negligence. Cited and released were James Marvene, 55, of Whiteriver and Tyler Cosen, 26, of Whiteriver, both charged with having open containers of alcohol in a vehicle.
- May 3 — Police arrested Randy Opah, 38, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original liquor violation that came with a $195 bond.
— Police arrested Tyler Heath, 23, of Pinetop, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Shyla Nashio, 22, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08, criminal speeding, and on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on charges of false reporting to law enforcement and failure to show identification that came with a $500 bond. Akeem Colelay, 20, of Whiteriver, was cited and released, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Lance Charleston, 21, of St. Johns, on two warrants. The first was out of the Apache County Superior Court for failure to appear on an original charge of felony criminal damage, furnishing liquor to a minor, reckless driving and failure to notify when striking a fixture on a highway that came with a $5,000 bond. The second warrant was out of the St. Johns Justice Court for failure to appear on original disorderly conduct charges that came with a $1,000.
