- July 3 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested Gregory Osborne, 32, of Show Low, charged with possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending.
— Police arrested Nicholas Peterson, 36, of Show Low, charged with false reporting to law enforcement.
— Police arrested Harold Pahe, 34, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $1,500 bond.
- July 5 — Police arrested Levi Simpson, 34, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for hindering prosecution that came with a $5,000 bond.
- July 7 — Police arrested David Lindenberg, 43, of Show Low, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
- July 8 — Police arrested Rudy Martin, 53, of Whiteriver, on five Pinetop Justice Court warrants that came with combined bonds of $2,100.
— Police arrested Khalid Vataha, of Whiteriver, charged with assault.
— Police arrested Brandon Woody, 32, of Lakeside, on three Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on original charges of aggravated assault and child abuse that came with a $1,500 bond.
- July 9 — Police arrested Preston Wilkening, 27, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Kahhyam Alchesay-Baha, of Whiteriver, on a warrant out of Pinal County for failure to appear on original charges of assault and disorderly conduct that came with a $500 bond.
