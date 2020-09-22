- Aug. 25 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested David Fridley, 43, of Show Low, on two warrants. One was a felony warrant out of the Navajo County Superior Court for failure to appear on an original assault charge that came with a $5,000 bond. The second was out of the Winslow Justice Court for failure to appear on an original shoplifting charge that came with a $500 bond. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail annex in Show Low.
- Aug. 28 — Police cited and released Robert Paul Palmer Jr., 42, of Whiteriver, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting and public nuisance.
— Police cited and released Alexeo Lupe Alchesay, 22, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting from the Pinetop Safeway.
- Aug. 29 — Police cited and released Michelle Holly Lee Brewer, 35, of Lakeside, charged with shoplifting from the Pinetop Safeway.
- Aug. 30 — Police at the Pinetop Motel regarding a fight cited and released Dennis Massey III, 24, of Whiteriver, charged with disorderly conduct-fighting.
- Aug. 31 — Police cited and released Jaden Bearkiller, 20, of McNary, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 66 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
- Sept. 1 — Police arrested Trevor Stafford, 30, of Show Low, on a no-bond warrant out of Texas for a probation violation. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail annex in Show Low.
- Sept. 2 — Police cited and released Paul William Soderquist IV, 29, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08.
- Sept. 4 — Police cited and released Albert Holt, 65, of St. Johns, charged with shoplifting.
— Police in the 500 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Sonni Ann Penrod, 24, of Show Low, charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and misconduct involving weapons during the commission of a felony. She was booked into the Navajo County Jail annex in Show Low.
- Sept. 5 — Police cited and released Joan Marie Lando, 65, of Lakeside, charged with shoplifting from the Pinetop Safeway.
- Sept. 7 — Police cited and released Hunter Austin Damms, 21, of Snowflake, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 75 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on Penrod Road.
- Sept. 8 — Police arrested Briana Lee Pailzote, 28, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. She was booked into the Navajo County Jail annex in Show Low.
- Sept. 9 — Police cited and released Cassidy Cristine Hanson, 24, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Hailley Joyce Staton, 20, of Lakeside, was charged with underage drinking and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- Sept. 11 — Police cited and released Vallery Bead, 48, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting.
