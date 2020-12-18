- Nov. 27 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police cited and released Dakota Pinchera, 20, of Apache Junction, charged with criminal speeding.
— Police in the 800 east block of White Mountain Boulevard cited and released Sharilyn Lee, 40, of Whiteriver, charged with false reporting to law enforcement.
- Nov. 29 — Police cited and released Bert Hinton III, 19, of Ft. Apache, charged with shoplifting alcohol from a Pinetop convenience store.
- Nov. 30 — Police in the 1800 west block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Candance Painter, 36, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct.
- Dec. 2 — Police in the 800 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Kiana Thompson, 21, of Whiteriver, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
- Dec. 4 — Police in the 2400 east block of Poplar Drive arrested Oran Hill, 53, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related criminal damage, and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Christie Luz, 47, of Lakeside, on two warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court for issuing a bad check that came with a $245 bond.
- Dec. 5 — Police in the 800 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Sampson Hays, 43, of Whiteriver, on two warrants for violating a court order on original charges of criminal littering and consuming liquor in a public setting that came with an $888 bond.
- Dec. 7 — Police arrested Dale Armstrong, 33, of McNary, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for violation of a court order on an original charge of DUI that came with a $2,395 bond. He was also charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Dec. 8 — Police arrested Matthew Dawahoya, 33, of Lakeside, on three warrants. The first and second warrants were out of the Pinetop Justice Court for failure to appear on original charges of driving with a license suspended that came with a $1,000 bond. The third was out of the Show Low Justice Court for violation of a court order, also on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with an additional $1,027 cash bond.
— Police cited and released Oran Hill, 53, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-interfering with the judicial process when he allegedly violated an order of protection.
- Dec. 10 — Police arrested Micah McCune, 41, of Lakeside, on two warrants out of the Pinetop Justice Court for failure to comply and failure to appear on original charges of reckless driving and disorderly conduct that came with a $1,548 bond.
