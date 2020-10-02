- Sept. 13 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police responded to the Pinetop Circle K where an officer cited and released Lawrence Reagan Ethelbah, 52, of Whiteriver, and David Scott Frawley, 47, of Whiteriver, both charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
- Sept. 14 — Police in the 300 east block of White Mountain Boulevard cited and released Julian G. Garcia, 24, of Chandler, charged with criminal speeding.
— Police cited and released Myran Craig Moody, 35, of Whiteriver, charged with refusing to provide a proper name and third degree criminal trespassing.
- Sept. 15 — Police cited and released Anthony James Noakes, 34, of Lakeside, charged with criminal damage.
- Sept. 16 — Police cited and released Jeremy Jason Rodriguez, 40, of Pinetop, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Benjamin Joe Crocker, 36, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to pay a fine on original charges of shoplifting and underage consumption that came with a $240 bond, and on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of criminal damage and underage drinking that came with an additional $750 bond. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail annex in Show Low.
— Police in the 2400 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Jessica Alice Delmar, 38, of Pinetop, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20).
- Sept. 17 — Police cited and released Shawn Michael Marco, 41, of Pinetop, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Sept. 20 — Police in the 900 block of Pine Creek Drive arrested Kyreese Jamil Childers, 25, of Lakeside, charged with felony domestic violence-related criminal damage, felony resisting arrest, domestic violence-related assault and three counts of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail annex in Show Low.
— Police arrested Frances Rae Rope, 24, of Whiteriver, on warrants out of the Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Courts for failure to appear on charges of shoplifting that came with combined bonds of $1,750. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail annex in Show Low.
