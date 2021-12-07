Nov. 21 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested Clayton Squire, 42, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
— Police arrested Eudean Walker, 42, of Pinetop, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment that came with a $1,000 bond.
Nov. 16 — Police arrested Hanson Case, 32, of Ft. Apache, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on charges of disorderly conduct, assault and liquor violations that came with a $1,000 bond. Timothy Altaha, 56, of Pinetop, was arrested on four warrants out of the Show Low Justice court for failure to appear on liquor and public nuisance charges that came with a $1,902 bond.
— Police arrested Ernest Rojak, 33, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
Nov. 19 — Police arrested Zachery Boyles, 28, of Phoenix, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15) and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20).
Nov. 21 — Police arrested Ashley Duenez, 31, of Blythe, charged with assault, shoplifting and disorderly conduct.
