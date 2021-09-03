- Aug. 15 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police issued summons for Jerry Suprik, 49, of Pinetop, on four counts of disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Preston Orr, age not provided, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of assault that came with a $500 bond.
- Aug. 21 — Police arrested Lakiesha Beatty, 22, of McNary, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC greater than the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
- Aug. 22 — Police arrested Mark Romero, age and hometown not provided, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct.
- Aug. 24 — Police arrested Paul Klink, 41, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Pinetop-Lakeside Felony Cases
- Aug. 15 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested Brianna Brown, 36, of Pinetop, charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs after fentanyl pills were allegedly found in her purse along with drug paraphernalia.
Katelyn Joplin, 26,
- Aug. 16 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested Katelyn Joplin, 26, of Whiteriver, charged with felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Patricia Nosie, 56
— Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested Patricia Nosie, 56, of Whiteriver, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, aggravated DUI and felony criminal damage.
