- Oct. 20 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old minors, charged with curfew violations and providing false information to law enforcement.
- Oct. 21 — Police in the 100 east block of White Mountain Boulevard cited and released David Martinez, 22, of Show Low, charged with exhibition of speeding.
— Police arrested Dennis Eugene Spilman, 27, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on original charges of assault and disorderly conduct that came with a $147 bond.
— Police cited and released Morquis Alchesay, 18, of McNary, charged with underage drinking and public nuisance dangerous to public health-urinating in public.
— Police cited and released Samantha Jo Dewey, 20, of Whiteriver, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Oct. 23 — Police arrested Oran Scott Hill, 53, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. He was also arrested on two Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on original charges of domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct the came with a $1,750 bond.
- Oct. 24 — Police in the 400 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Drelyn Jaya Baha, 20, of Whiteriver, charged with underage drinking and on two Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrants for liquor violations that came with combined bonds of $1,298.
- Oct. 25 — Police cited and released Mick Tsosie, 45, of Pinetop, charged with consuming alcohol in a public setting.
- Oct. 26 — Police cited and released Rudy Leo Martin, 52, of Pinetop, and Mick Tsosie, 45, of Pinetop, both charged with consuming alcohol in a public setting.
- Oct. 27 — Police arrested Anfernee Dale Howard, 25, of Parker, charged with burglary, criminal damage and criminal trespassing.
- Oct. 28 — Police cited and released Karrie Reva James, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with criminal speeding and driving with a suspended license.
- Oct. 29 — Police cited and released Eddie Evangelo Benavidez, 58, of Globe, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Cody Nelson Johnson, 24, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on a charge of shoplifting that came with a $523 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.