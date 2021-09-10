- Aug. 24 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested Paul Klink, 43, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Aug. 27 — Police arrested Fritzgerald Walker, 27, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15) and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20).
- Aug. 28 — Police arrested Richard Buckner, 43, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Alyssa Tagalog, 30, of Pinetop, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $1,050 bond.
- Aug. 30 — Police arrested Tristan Massey, 21, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal damage that came with a $500 bond.
- Sept. 2 — Police arrested Franklin Silas Jr., age and hometown not provided, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct that came with a $2,500 bond.
