• April 20 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police officers responding to the Maverick Country Store in Lakeside arrested and later released on a citation, Elias Eldred Alsenay, 26, of Whiteriver, charged with assault.
• April 29 -Officers in the 100 block of west White Mountain Boulevard arrested and later released on citation Donald Brothers, 43, of Oregon, and Jamie Lyn Watson, 39, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe and syringes).
• April 30 -Officers responding to the Lakeside Circle K convenience store cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with shoplifting.
