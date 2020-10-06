• Sept. 21 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police in the 500 south block of West Way Lane cited and released Juan Carlos Castro, 23, of Show Low, charged with public nuisance.
• Sept. 22 — Police in the 1900 west block of Peterson Drive arrested Nicole Elizabeth Bozek, 35, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Sept. 26 — Police cited and released Donovan John Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with violation of a court order outlining the conditions of his release on a previous arrest.
— Police arrested Shane David Stover, 20, of Whiteriver, on warrants for failure to appear on original charges of shoplifting and furnishing liquor to a minor that came with a $1,500 bond.
• Sept. 28 — Police cited and released Chris Colelay, 40, of Whiteriver, charged with consuming alcohol in a vehicle, possession of an alcohol container in a vehicle and consuming alcohol in a public setting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.