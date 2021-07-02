- June 2 — Pinetop-Lakeside police arrested Joan Lando, 66, on two Maricopa County Sheriff's Office warrants for parole violations on drug related charges. She was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- June 4 — Police arrested Joshua Bands, 24, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault.
- June 5 — Police arrested Joshua Lupe, 37, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI and having an open container of alcohol in vehicle.
- June 6 — Police arrested David Lujan, 46, of Concho, charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give required information, endangerment and possession of dangerous drugs (meth).
— Police arrested Jason Bigman, 39, of Sanders, charged with leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated DUI.
- June 8 — Police arrested Robert Palmer Jr., 42, of Whiteriver, on four Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on three counts of criminal trespassing and public nuisance that came with combined bonds of $2,000.
- June 13 — Police arrested Samantha Declay, 29, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant or disobeying a lawful court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $500 bond.
