Pinetop-Lakeside
- Feb. 17 — Police arrested Neil Wiles, 62, of Lakeside, on a Winslow Justice Court warrant for violation of a court order on original charges of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $300 bond.
- Feb. 19 — Police cited and released Olajuwon Quintero, 22, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
- Feb. 20 — Police cited and released to a third party Damion Gillespie, 24, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
- Feb. 22 — Police cited and released to a third party Russell Muller, 74, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and leaving the scene of an accident.
- Feb. 24 — Police arrested Sherron Massey, 21, of Whiteriver, charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and destruction of a jail facility. He was also arrested on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original drug paraphernalia charge that came with a $750 bond.
- Feb. 26 — Police arrested Lee Nash, 32, of McNary, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on original disorderly conduct charges and liquor violations that came with a $1,000 bond.
