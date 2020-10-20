- Oct. 1 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police, at an apartment complex in Pinetop,cited and released Michael Erik Jensen, 24, of Pinetop, and Kristen Lee Tsosie, 26, of Pinetop on charges of domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police cited and released Isaiah Allen, 39, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting.
— Police cited and released Dean Kinney, 30, of Ft. Apache, charged with consuming alcohol in a public setting.
- Oct. 3 — Police arrested Cynthia Lynn Miller, 30, of Lakeside, on two warrants. The first was out of Show Low for failure to appear on original charges of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond. The second was out of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on traffic related offenses and came with an additional $750 bond.
- Oct. 4 — Police on State Route 260 and Pine Lake Road cited and released Henry Gutierrez, 46, of Lakeside, charged with speeding.
- Oct. 5 — Police cited and released Shaydee Rose Ivins, 20, of McNary, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage and underage drinking.
- Oct. 6 — Police on SR 260 and Woodland Road arrested Luis Angel Rosales, 21, of Lakeside, charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct/fighting. Sarfina Selena Noise, 21, was arrested on a Pinetop-Lakside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor that came with a $500 bond. Both were booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Police cited and released Byron Scott Kindelay, 38, of Lakeside, charged with public nuisance and consuming alcohol in a public setting.
- Oct. 8 — Police cited and released Rudy Leo Martin, 52, of Pinetop, and Mick Tsosie, 45, of Show Low, both charged with disorderly conduct.
