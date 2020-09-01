- Aug. 16 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police cited and released Logan Neuel McMurdie, 23, of Phoenix, charged with criminal speeding.
- Aug. 17 — Police in the 1600 west block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Keith Huey Holden, 26, of Whiteriver, on three warrants out of the Pinetop Justice Court for failure to appear on original charges of public urination, theft of services and shoplifting that came with combined bonds of $3,000.
- Aug. 18 — Police cited and released Karie Reva James, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15) and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20).
- Aug. 18 — Police arrested Joshua Dan Alsenay, 38, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original alcohol violation that came with a $250 bond.
— Police cited and released Thane Dino Classay, 31, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting.
- Aug. 20 — Police in the 900 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Loren Browning, 52, of Tuba City, on a Coconino County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of aggravated assault-hit and run that came with a $40,125 bond. Cited and released was Charles James Young, 39, of Pinetop, charged with consuming alcohol in a public setting.
- Aug. 21 — Police in the 1800 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Malachi Aaron Antonio, 34, of McNary, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $1,500.00 bond.
- Aug. 22 — Police in the 1600 west block of White Mountain Boulevard cited and released Leigh Helvig-Clifton, 52, of Lakeside, charged with criminal damage.
— Police in the 1600 west block of White Mountain Boulevard cited and released Leigh Helvig-Clifton, 52, of Lakeside, charged with shoplifting.
- Aug. 24 — Police arrested David Yellowhair, 61, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of assault that came with a $1,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.