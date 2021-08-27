• July 26 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested Freeman Skidmore, 54, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original liquor charge that came with a $500 bond.
• July 31 — Police arrested Eric Schuster, 36, of Lakeside, charged with violating an order of protection.
• Aug. 3 — Police arrested Alej Altaha, 24, of Whiteriver, charged with disorderly conduct and public nuisance.
• Aug. 6 — Police arrested Jeffery Footracer, 54, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear.
• Aug. 7 — Police arrested Christopher Lee, 35, of Chandler, charged with misconduct involving a simulated explosive device.
• Aug. 8 — Police arrested Virgil Brown, 58, of Pinetop, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC greater than .08, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15) and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20).
— Police arrested Philbert Ivins Jr., 33, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of public nuisance that came with a $300 bond.
• — Police arrested Paul Lang, 61, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Aug. 10 — Police arrested Tyler Tortice, 28, of Pinetop, on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and hindering prosecution that came with a $5,000 bond.
• Aug. 11 — Police arrested Chavo Cohoe, 33, of Cibecue, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for DUI that came with a $500 bond.
• Aug. 14 — Police arrested Darryl Bush, 57, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespassing that came with a $750 bond.
