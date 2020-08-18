- July 24 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested Leandra Marie Leslie, 29, of Pinetop, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $314 bond.
— Police the vicinity of Spruce Lane and Penrod Lane arrested Crystal Daisy Kee, 25, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police conducting a traffic stop in Pinetop arrested Candace Painter, 36, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of assault and disorderly conduct the came with a $199 bond.
- July 25 — Police arrested Vernon Kaye Begay, 37, of Keams Canyon, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of public nuisance that came with a $407 bond.
- July 27 — Police arrested Cheyenne Marie Murdock, 18, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original liquor violation charge that came with a $500 bond.
- July 29 — Police cited and released Bubbie Ralph Holmes, 33, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- July 30 — Police cited and released Sherwin Arthur Wool, 48, of Whiteriver, charged with public nuisance.
— Police in the 1300 west block of White Mountain Boulevard cited and released Jayme Sean Bragg, 19, of Whiteriver, charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
- July 31 — Police in the area of State Route 260 and Penrod Lane arrested Michael Lee Quarelli, 46, of Lakeside, charged with aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.