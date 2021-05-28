- May 4 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested Marvin Aguilar, 38, of Show Low, charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Jimmy Cohoe, 42, of McNary, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond.
- May 9 — Police arrested Rhiannon Edwards, 18, of Whiteriver, charged wit DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08, underage drinking, underage possession of liquor and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Atiana Declay, 25, of Colorado, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
- May 11 — Police arrested Candace Painter, 36, of Pinetop, charged with possession/use of dangerous drugs, possession/use of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.
- May 12 — Police arrested Verdell Standingbear, 28, of Whiteriver, on two outstanding Pinetop Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on original charges of public nuisance and false reporting that came with combined bonds of $1,750.
- May 14 — Police arrested Ian Simpson, 40, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of DUI that came with a $1,246 bond.
- May 15 — Police arrested Kristopher Kurta, 25, of Show Low, charged with felony aggravated DUI/license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- May 16 — Police arrested Fonda Charlie, 47, of Keams Canyon, charged with DUI.
— Police arrested Luis Rosales, 22, of Lakeside, charged with DUI.
— Police arrested Garrett Thompson, 27, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08. Twilla Whitehair, 27, of McNary, was also arrested, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
