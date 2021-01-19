- Jan. 2 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police cited and released Erica Von-Bismarck, 29, of Las Vegas, charged with criminal speeding.
- Jan. 3 — Police at the Lion’s Den in Pinetop arrested Jesus Antonio Ramirez-Vargas, 25, of Lakeside, charged with disorderly conduct-fighting and resisting arrest.
- Jan. 4 — Police in the 1900 block of Eagle Loop arrested Sue Griggs, 57, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related criminal damage, and interfering with the judicial process.
— Police cited and released Lori Pyle, 29, of Phoenix, charged with criminal speeding.
- Jan. 5 — Police arrested Ruth John, 40, of Tucson, charged with obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.
— Police cited and released Tyrell Truax,38, of Whiteriver, charged with criminal speeding, driving with a suspended license and having an open container of alcohol in vehicle. Anthony Perez, 42, of Whiteriver, was also cited and released, charged with having an open container of alcohol in vehicle.
- Jan. 6 — Police cited and released Emillio Johnson, 27, of Pinetop, charged with driving with a DUI suspended license.
- Jan. 8 — Police cited and released Cesar Quijas Aranda, 40, of California, charged with criminal speeding.
— Police arrested Tyler Heath, 23, of Pinetop, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violation of a court order on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond.
- Jan. 10 — Police cited and released Jaron Nielsen, 21, of Waddell, charged with criminal speeding.
