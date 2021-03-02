- Jan. 27 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police cited and released Blair Hendrickson, 56, of Lakeside, charged with threatening and intimidating.
- Jan. 28 — Police arrested Erick Thompson, 35, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $750 bond.
— Police cited and released Candace Painter, 36, of Pinetop, charged with aggravated domestic violence.
- Jan. 29 — Police arrested Christopher Lafave, 36, of Lakeside, charged with third degree burglary-non residence, two counts of third degree burglary of a motor vehicle, one count of theft of means of transportation and two counts of felony criminal damage.
- Jan. 31 — Police arrested James Marigny, 32, of Lakeside, charged with aggravated DUI-suspended/revoked license.
- Feb. 2 — Police cited and released Joshua Billy, 25, of Whiteriver, charged with criminal damage.
- Feb. 3 — Police cited and released Noah Shaw, 34, of Cibecue, charged with threatening and intimidating and assault. Marvin Aguilar, 38, of Show Low, was cited and released, charged with threatening and intimidating.
— Police arrested Marcal Cody, 25, of Keyenta, charged with assault and on a warrant out of Holbrook for failure to appear on an original charge of DUI that came with a $2,500 bond.
— Police cited and released Robert Palmer Jr., 42, of Whiteriver, charged with public nuisance.
- Feb. 5 — Police arrested Robert Champagne, 50, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related interfering with the judicial process.
- Feb. 9 — Police cited and released Jerron Lupe, 19, of McNary, charged with underage drinking.
— Police arrested Tyke Warwick, 22, of Coolidge, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of underage drinking that came with a $500 bond.
- Feb. 16 — Police cited and released Joshua Walker, 31, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting.
