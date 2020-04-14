•March 25
— Pinetop-Lakeside Police officers arrested Jorge Martin Rojas Revoredo, 38, of Show Low, at the Safeway in Pinetop charged with shoplifting and resisting arrest. Charges were forwarded to the Navajo County Attorney’s Office.
•March 29
—Police in the 200 West block of Summer Haven Lane arrested Norma Alondra Carrasco, 24, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. She was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
—Police in the 1900 East block of Sierra Pines Loop arrested Daniel Richard Bowwman, 27, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct/discharging a firearm within the city limits-felony. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
•April 4
—Police arrested Fidel Dazen, 50, of Whiteriver, on a felony warrant out of Maricopa County Superior Court for aggravated DUI that came with a $3,000 bond. He was booked into the Navajo County Annex in Show Low.
•April 7
—Police at the Speedway gas station in Lakeside, cited and released Thomas Gail Thurston, 37, of Fort Defiance, charged with shoplifting.
