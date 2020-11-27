• Nov. 9 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police in the 1400 block of Emma Drive arrested Kathryn Kay Baldwin, 21, of Pinetop, on two warrants for failure to appear on original charges of possession of dangerous drugs that came with a $5,000 bond.
— Police arrested Sydney Rae Davis, 21, of Show Low, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
• Nov. 10 — Police cited and released Joylyn Sisneros, 38, of New Mexico, charged with criminal speeding.
• Nov. 11 — Police in the 1300 east block of White Mountain Boulevard cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old McNary boy, charged with underage drinking.
• Nov. 12 — Police cited and released Raekwon Jordan Cosay, 21, of Whiteriver, charged with supplying liquor to minors. Jayreen Stormy Lupe, 19, of Whiteriver, was cited and released, charged with underage drinking. Jamal Teeno Zagotah, 18, of Whiteriver, was cited and released, charged with underage drinking. Shayne David Stover, 20, of Whiteriver, was cited and released, charged with underage drinking. A 16-year-old Whiteriver juvenile was cited and released, charged with refusing to provide a proper name to law enforcement.
• Nov. 13 — Police cited and released Cynthia Vidana Aispuro, 25, of Phoenix, charged with criminal speeding.
— Police in the 1600 west block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Ruth. J. John, 40, of Tucson, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond.
Nov. 14 — Police cited and released Zeeshan Perveze, 42, of Tucson, charged with criminal speeding.
— Police arrested Timothy Altaha, 55, of Tucson, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of consuming liquor in a public setting that came with a $750 bond.
• Nov. 15 — Police cited and released Andrea Nichole Tellez, 33, of Tempe, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Joseph Joey Peaches Jr., 56, on a warrant for violation of a court a court order on a public nuisance charge that came with a $145 bond.
• Nov. 16 — Police cited and released Virgil Brown, 57, of Pinetop, charged with consuming alcohol in a public setting.
