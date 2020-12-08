- Nov. 19 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police in the 2200 west block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Donavan Ray McCabe, 31, of Cibecue, charged with felony resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
- Nov. 20 — Police cited and released Emilio Salais, 42, of Glendale, charged with criminal speeding.
— Police in the 500 west block of west White Mountain Boulevard arrested Abram Smith, 30, of Pinetop, charged with disorderly conduct.
- Nov. 21 — Police in the 800 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Kahhyam Alchesay-Baha, 27, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original liquor violation that came with an $850 bond.
- Nov. 22 — Police cited and released Rudy Martin,52, of Pinetop, and Mick Tsosie, 45, of Pinetop, both charged with consuming alcohol in a public setting.
— Police in the 400 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Desi-Rae Greasewood, 27, of Ft. Apache, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Greasewood was also arrested on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of assault/disorderly conduct that came with a $1,500 bond.
- Nov. 23 — Police in the 1400 east block of Nadean Lane arrested Nathanael Garcia, 25, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault.
- Nov. 24 — Police cited and released Zane Hebuck, 26, of Pinetop, charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
- Nov. 25 — Police in the 1800 west block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Michael Orr, 44, of Lakeside, charged with threatening and intimidating. Orr was also arrested on two warrants. One out of the Show Low Justice Court for violating a court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $324 bond and the other out of the Pinetop Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of leaving the scene of an accident that came with a $500 bond.
- Nov. 26 — Police cited and released Azaria Misquez, 21, of Buckeye, charged with criminal speeding.
