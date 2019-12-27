Police arrest man for indecent exposure, drug paraphernalia

SHOW LOW — Police arrested a man Friday, Dec. 20, at a local gas station who reportedly urinated in the parking lot in full view of officers and the general public with no attempt to be discreet, according to the police report.
Tyler I. Robinson, 27, of Brookville, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail on charges of indecent exposure, urinating in public and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said Robinson was pulled over near 1981 E. Deuce of Clubs for speeding when he allegedly pulled into the parking lot of a gas station, got out of his vehicle in front of officers, and urinated in public with no attempt to conceal it.
Police reportedly told him why they stopped him (but had not charged him with anything) when Robinson suddenly allegedly became uncooperative while refusing to provide any identification when requested by officers and turned the sound on his vehicle radio up so high everyone in the vicinity could hear it.
Police said he also refused to provide any form of proof of vehicle registration or insurance while continuing to be non-compliant with requests from officers.
When Robinson was told to get out of his vehicle, he allegedly refused and locked the door with the driver side window still open.
An officer reached in to open the door when Robinson again was uncooperative and had to be forcibly removed. Police warned him he could be tased if he did not begin to comply with orders, but he allegedly continued to disobey and even reportedly yelled at officers in an apparent attempt to gain attention from the public.
Police again warned him he could be tased if he did not comply with attempts to be put in handcuffs and arrested. Police said when Robinson finally allowed himself to be handcuffed, he allegedly dropped to the ground forcing officers to physically put him in the patrol vehicle by force.
Once secured in the back of the patrol vehicle, Robinson reportedly began kicking the door and being uncooperative, even when being booked him into the jail annex in Show Low where he refused to be photographed or allow fingerprints to be taken.
Police said that they also found marijuana paraphernalia in his vehicle after his arrest.
He was eventually transferred to the NCSO jail in Holbrook for processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.