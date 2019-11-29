ST JOHNS — The St. Johns Police Department has been awarded four grants totaling $24,926 from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).
The Pedestrian/Bike Safety grant was awarded $5,000 to purchase bike helmets, a bike rodeo kit and a crosswalk sign.
The police department was awarded a DUI/Impaired Driving Enforcement grant in the amount of $5,000.
The Occupant Protection Enforcement grant was awarded $8,926 to purchase car seats and send an officer to become a Car Seat Tech.
The Police Traffic Services grant was awarded $6,000 for overtime to conduct enhanced speed and traffic enforcement throughout the city by locating speeding and aggressive drivers.
The St. Johns Police Department always appreciates the support and assistance of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safe ty and the dedication to make the roadway safer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.