ST JOHNS — The St. Johns Police Department responded to an attempted robbery at approximately 12:11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the area 60 E. 1st South Street in St. Johns.
A 17-year old male juvenile and younger brother were walking in the area of 60 E. 1st South Street, when a dark blue or black sport utility vehicle pulled up and stopped next to the juveniles. An African American male exited the sport utility vehicle and asked to use the 17-year old juvenile’s phone. The 17-year old told the African American male no. The subject became more demanding. The 17-year old handed the phone to his younger brother and told him to leave and go to Circle K. The 17-year old stated the male subject grabbed him and attempted to grab his wallet. In the process of attempting to grab the wallet, the African American male punched the 17-year old in the face.
The 17-year old victim described the African American male as being short; approximately five feet tall. The juvenile stated the suspect had multiple tattoos on both forearms. He stated the right forearm had tattooed writing and the left forearm had symbols. The juvenile stated the suspect had a mole above his upper lip and short black hair. The victim reported the suspect was last observed wearing a black sweatshirt or t-shirt with short or rolled up sleeves and a hood.
The St. Johns Police Department provided an attempt to locate to surrounding law enforcement agencies in Apache and Navajo counties.
The St. Johns Police Department has learned this suspect was allegedly involved in two additional robberies that occurred in Concho, at the Family Dollar Store and the Dollar General Store located at the Highway 60/61 junction near Concho.
If you have information regarding these investigations, contact the St. Johns Police Department at 928-337-2440 or the Apache County Sheriff’s Office at 928-337-4321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact WeTip at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.