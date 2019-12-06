SNOWFLAKE — Local resident Walker Clayton, 41, the man suspected in the Friday, Nov. 29, shooting of one of his roommates at their residence with a shotgun, was arrested three days after the shooting on unrelated charges.
Pending review of evidence by the Navajo County Attorney’s Office, Clayton may face charges related to the shooting of 36-year-old David Chapman with a shotgun around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at their residence at 4521 Colt Road in Snowflake.
Chapman was hit in the head, torso and thighs and taken to Summit Healthcare after the shooting where he was treated for those injuries and released.
Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Randy Moffitt said that three days after Clayton allegedly shot Chapman, he was arrested in Snowflake (Monday, Dec. 2) on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs, after Clayton turned himself in on a warrant for that charge.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 3, Clayton was not listed as an inmate in the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
Moffitt said it appears that the Nov. 29 shooting may have been related to Chapman’s live-in girlfriend.
“Our investigation revealed that Clayton … had been in an altercation with another male identified as David Chapman over a female that is living at the residence. Mr. Clayton fired a shotgun at the suspect who was standing outside a trailer that was parked on the property,” Moffitt said in a press release.
Moffitt said the investigation into the circumstances of the Nov. 29 shooting is ongoing, adding that the people involved in it are not fully cooperating with NCSO.
“We are proud of the actions from our deputies and Criminal Investigations Unit in response to this incident. Anybody with further information is encouraged to contact (NCSO) dispatch at 928-524-4050, or We Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME,” NCSO Sheriff David Clouse said in the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.