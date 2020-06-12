ST JOHNS—The case of The State of Arizona vs. Kevin Eagar is still slogging through motions and court settings in the Apache County Superior Court. Since January 2019, Kevin Eagar, 39, a chiropractor in Eagar, has been facing 198 felony counts including secretly taping women who used a restroom in his office, sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, practicing medicine without a license supposedly by allegedly performing services outside the scope of chiropractic treatment, and forgery, that is, allegedly falsifying medical records. He’s been in jail on a $1 million bond since his arrest on Jan. 24, 2019. Eagar is presumed by law to be innocent.
On June 2, the parties appeared before Judge Pro Tem C. Allan Perkins who heard a number of motions that the defense has filed, mostly asking the court to resolve discovery problems. Representing the state is Assistant Apache County Attorney Alane Moore and for the defense, Attorney Adam K. Zickerman of Flagstaff firm of The Zickerman Law Office, PLLC. Some alleged victims have hired counsel and two victim attorneys were present.
Pre-trial Discovery
Discovery is a process in litigation whereby both sides must disclose to the other side the evidence that side intends to use at trial. The prosecutor has the additional burden of disclosing information that may exculpate the defendant. The process is governed by Rule 15 of the Arizona Rules of Criminal Procedure and basically did away with what used to be called “trial by ambush,” wherein a side would dramatically produce damning evidence Perry Mason style, that the other side was not aware of.
It’s not surprising that in this case discovery disputes abound, considering the number of charges and the number of alleged victims. In fact, Judge Perkins noted during oral argument that “complex litigation,” as he called the case, “is a stress on both sides,” and typically difficult for both sides to manage. At issue are thousands and thousands of pages of police reports, victims statements, notes by investigators, recording of interviews, videos and images held by the prosecutors’ office or still in the possession of the investigating police agency, in this case, the Town of Eagar police department.
Some of the issues arise from victim rights laws, especially as they relate to the privacy of minors. A victim of such a crime has privacy rights so strict that sometimes neither side knows the victim’s name; instead, only by initials. That is problematic, because the penalties for violating such laws are significant, and defense attorneys want to know who they are not allowed to contact during their investigation of their client’s case, especially in a small town with many alleged victims.
With regard to police agencies, it is well founded law that a police agency for discovery purposes is an arm of the prosecutor’s office and has the same duty to disclose information, including information favorable to a defendant, as does the prosecutor. In Eagar’s case, the defense claims that there are still police reports that the defense has not yet seen. To remedy that problem, the judge gave the state 30 days to produce all police reports to the defense which have not yet been disclosed. If the prosecutor’s office does not do that, any information contained in those police reports will not be allowed to be presented to a jury at trial. “I’ll suppress them,” the judge warned.
In another discovery dispute, reviewing thousands of pages of documents and redacting all privileged information would take months. The defense counsel, offered to show up at the county attorney’s office and review every single one. The prosecutor agreed to that, but if he wanted unredacted copies, he would first have to sign a “non-disclosure” agreement pledging not to disclose privileged information. The defense is reluctant to sign such a thing because the rules don’t require it. It’s possible the defense is concerned that an accidental breach of such an agreement by staff could expose them to liability that they don’t want.
Possession of child pornography
Another issue is videos and images. Kevin Eagar is alleged to have secretly taped patients in compromising circumstances, and some images may fit the definition of child pornography. In Arizona, child pornography is called malum in se (evil in itself) and merely possessing it is a crime which carries decades in prison without possibility of parole or commutation. Providing copies to anyone would expose the receiving person to criminal jeopardy. The parties at the hearing bounced around some ideas, like having images or videos “shadowed” to cover body parts. Another suggestion was to not provide copies, but allow the defense to view them because they are entitled to see anything the state intends to used at trial.
Dismissed counts
Besides discovery issues, the defense succeeded in getting 30 of the 198 counts dismissed, arguing that the way those counts were pleaded in the complaint was technically not viable. The court agreed and dismissed them but the dismissal was “without prejudice,” meaning the state can simply cure the legal defects and re-file those charges correctly. The constitutional right of double jeopardy does not apply in this circumstance because jeopardy attaches where, among other events, a jury is sworn in or in the case of a non-jury trial, the first witness begins testimony. Neither of those things have happened yet in Eagar’s case. Technical problems with other pleaded charges were described by the judge as “scrivener’s errors,” and the prosecutor is allowed to amend them.
Lack of probable cause
The defense also raised legal issues about search warrants. First, Zickerman noted that the search warrant for Eagar’s house allowed police to seize Eagar’s phone. The police seized the phone but also searched it and that wasn’t what the warrant authorized, says Zickerman. Also, the defense urged, that there may not have been probable cause to issue the warrants to begin with. This raises a problem because the judge who signed the warrants happens to be Judge Perkins, and he cannot very well hear a challenge to his own warrants — another judge would have to do that, he said. Perkins noted however that Eagar waived his right to a preliminary hearing, a proceeding in which the state must produce evidence of probable cause; that means Eagar might have waived his probable cause objections.
In short, it seems a resolution of this lengthy case is still far off. The next court date is July 14.
