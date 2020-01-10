HOLBROOK — A search warrant served Jan. 3 led to two arrests in Woodruff. Tabitha Jackson, 35, was arrested for narcotics possession for sale (fentanyl) and Michael Harris, 52, was arrested for dangerous drug possession for sale (methamphetamine) and narcotic drug possession for sale (fentanyl). Both were booked into the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office detention center and were later released. Jackson was released on his own recognizance and Harris bonded out on a $500 bond.
Sheriff David Clouse stated, “I am proud of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office with all their hard work, dedication and selfless service for the citizens of Navajo County.”
