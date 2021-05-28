• May 19 — Show Low Police arrested Robertson J. Tullie, 47, of Piñon, on a Maricopa County Superior Court felony warrant on original charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, shoplifting and resisting arrest that came with a $4,000 bond. He was also arrested on fresh charges of possession of dangerous drugs (meth).
• May 19 — Show Low Police arrested Veronica M. Muñoz, 22, of Show Low, charged with felony aggravated assault on a police officer, misdemeanor domestic violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
