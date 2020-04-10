SHOW LOW — Police arrested a man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill his girlfriend and her father who intervened to help his daughter during a violent domestic situation. The incident allegedly occurred in the 2850 West block of Owens.
Police said John Tristan Shearer, 22, was in an argument with his girlfriend on March 31 when he allegedly assaulted her. Police said the victim tried to walk away from the situation when Shearer reportedly started following her in his car and ordering her to get in. Police said the victim called her mother for help and stayed on the phone awaiting her arrival at which time the mother reportedly heard Shearer say to her daughter, “Get in the car. Don’t make me do this.”
Police said that the day before, March 30, Shearer was involved in a domestic situation in the 700 North block of Sixth Street in which the victim’s father showed up to try and help her. The father reportedly became upset over alleged injuries inflicted on his daughter by Shearer.
Police said that when the father arrived to help, he reportedly told his daughter to come to the car he was driving for safety, but she would not. Police said Shearer brandished a semi-automatic pistol at that time threatening to harm the father at which time the daughter tried to get Shearer to give the gun up. Police said he refused and fled the scene with the girlfriendin the car.
The car they fled in and the pistol Shearer allegedly brandished during the March 30 incident were found and confiscated and Shearer was charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct involving a weapon.
Shearer was also involved in a Feb. 28 domestic violence situation involving his girlfriend, according to police.
