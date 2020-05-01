•April 21
– Show Low Police at the Timberstone Apartments arrested Dion Nosie, 31, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said he was allegedly drunk when he reportedly started yelling at his children who called his wife at work to come home and deal with the situation. Police said this was the second domestic violence call to the same address in 15 days.
- Police arrested Elliot T. Vanderslice, 37, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting a caulk gun from Tractor Supply valued at approximately $7.
- Police arrested Joshua Kushing, 26, of Show Low, charged with theft. Police said he borrowed a debit card from a friend saying he would only use between $20-$30 on it. Police said he did not return it after using it and that he allegedly put $187 on the debit card.
•April 22
– Police arrested Hillary A. Gifford, 32, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said she showed multiple clues of impairment after a witness called police about a woman having near misses with other vehicles. Police said they found her at her residence on 6th street and that when given a breathalyzer test she had an average BrAC of 0.151.
- Police arrested Scott R. Davis, 35, of Tucson, charged with trespassing at Safeway and refusing to provide proper identification. He was re-arrested the following day for the same thing at Safeway. Police said that on April 23 he was also charged with resisting arrest.
- Police arrested Phillip C. Blackburn, 23, of Show Low, charged with failure to comply with law enforcement, possession of dangerous drugs and driving with a suspended license. Police said he was behaving overly nervous when stopped for the suspended license and that he was reaching into his pockets before he ran from officers who quickly caught him Police said they found a usable amount of meth on the ground next to him at the time of arrest and that he was taken to the hospital for evaluation before he was taken into custody April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.