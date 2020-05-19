• May 7 - Show Low Police at the city park arrested Angel E. Gamboa, 24, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of criminal damage that came with a $1,122 cash bond.
— Police arrested Jesse Baptiste, 53, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for obstruction on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $170 cash bond.
• May 8 – Police arrested Albert L. Varraza, 28, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Ronald L. Josay, 39, of Carrizo, charged with drinking in public, false reporting to law enforcement and on two Show Low Justice Court warrants. One for false reporting to law enforcement/failure to appear that came with a $750 bond, and the other for disorderly conduct/assault that came with an additional $1,500 bond. Police said when questioned about drinking alcohol at the bust stop in the Walmart parking lot, Josay allegedly gave a fake name to avoid arrest on the warrant.
— Police arrested Lee A. Randall, 29, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of domestic violence-related criminal damage that came with a $744 cash bond. Roxanne Y. Randall, 28, of Show Low, was arrested, charged with domestic violence-related assault when she allegedly threw soapy water on her brother during an argument with him and their roommate.
— Police arrested Teh Ky Yah Tan Cranston, 42, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Kit J. Curry, 41, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to comply with lawful court orders on charges of driving with a suspended license that came with $830 in combined bonds.
— Police responded to the Days Inn motel where officers cited and released Kallen L. Lasiloo, 30, of Zuni, New Mexico, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault. Police said that during a physical altercation with his girlfriend he allegedly injured her nose severely.
— Police arrested Kasey L. Reidhead, 34, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said officers pulled her over near 6th and Old Linden after allegedly observing her cross over the center line multiple times while following another vehicle too closely. Police said she exhibited multiple clues of impairment during field sobriety tests and had an average BrAC of 0.144 at the time of arrest.
• May 9 – Police cited and released Tiffany S. Potter, 31, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police at the Downtown 9 Motel arrested Jesse Baptiste, 53, of Show Low, charged with assault after he allegedly punched and kicked the victim in the face and forehead causing serious injury.
— Police arrested Richard D. Clown, 71, charged with drinking in public from a can of Steel Reserve. Jacob Warner, 51, of Show Low, was also arrested and charged with the same.
— Police cited and released Kimberly Jordan, 38, of Vernon, charged with driving with a suspended license.
• May 10 – Police arrested Luis U. Granados, 60, of Show Low, charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident without providing required information.
