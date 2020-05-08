•April 23 — Police arrested Jose J. Calderon, 44, of Show Low, on two warrants. One was out of the Show Low Justice Court for driving with a suspended license that came with a $1,997 bond. The other was out of Snowflake for driving with a suspended license that came with an additional $1,000 bond.
— Police at Walmart arrested Stormy R. Enlow, 28, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting approximately $596 in merchandise. Police said she filled a shopping cart with merchandise and when she took it out to her car without paying for any of it, she reportedly informed Honwunu R. Polequaptwa, 20, Show Low, and Bobby J. Roberts, 50, Show Low, that she had not paid for anything. Polequaptwa and Roberts were also charged with shoplifting for their part in the theft by not reporting it to law enforcement.
— Police arrested Martin A. Molina, 40, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Police said Molina had a usable amount of meth in his possession and a pipe with residue in it between the front seats of his car within his reach. Arrested at the same time with Molina was Courtnie C. Robinson, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on a warrant for interference out of St. Johns that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Marc T. Simpson, 53, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting approximately $469 in merchandise from Walmart.
— Police arrested Angelique D. Towell, 37, of Show Low, on three warrants. One out of the Pinetop Justice Court for failure to appear on driving with a suspended license that came with a $242 bond, another out of St. Johns for failure to appear on original charges of disorderly conduct, assault and threatening that came with an additional $5,000 bond, and a last one out of Snowflake for violating a court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $950 bond.
• April 25 — Police arrested Britnie N. Quintanilla, 28, of Snowflake, charged with possession of marijuana and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond. Brannon R. Redwing, 29, of Mesa, was arrested on an Arizona Department of Corrections no-bond warrant for a parole violation.
— Police arrested John T Shearer, 22, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Superior Court (through the Show Low Justice Court) for failure to comply on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $394 cash bond.
• April 26 — Police arrested Joshua A. Kushing, 26, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related criminal damage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said that during an argument with his girlfriend he allegedly yelled and hit the walls in their home causing neighbors to call police.
— Police arrested Kyle A. Tootsie, 33, of Polacca, charged with possession of marijuana related drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Brian C. Barker, 31, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related interference.
