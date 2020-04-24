•April 14
– Show Low Police arrested Andrew J. Richter, 33, of Taylor, charged with possession of marijuana and criminal speeding. Police said he was driving in excess of 85 mph, which is a criminal citation at any time in Arizona.
- Police arrested Theresa L Prrault, 63, charged with disorderly conduct after she allegedly yelled and cursed while drunk causing a neighborhood disturbance.
•April 15
— Police arrested Phillip F. Martinez, 41, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, and on a warrant for filure to appear out of the Pima County Superior Court on original charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband.
•April 16
— Police arrested Nicholas J. Duran, 21, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage. Police said Duran punched a hole in a wall and damaged his girlfriend’s cell phone during an argument.
- Police arrested Jesus A. Smith, 46, of Winkleman, on a no-bond Pima County Superior Court warrant for a narcotic drug violation.
•April 17
— Police arrested Stanley Y. Benally Jr., 25, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault.
- Police arrested Heather E. Hanks, 40, of Show Low, charged with possession of a glass meth pipe. David E. Van Hooser, 49, of Show Low, was cited and released, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Police arrested Jill M. Ricci, 44, of Pinetop, charged with obstructing a highway by allegedly laying down in lanes of travel on the East Deuce of Clubs while reportedly intoxicated. She was taken to the emergency room at Summit Healthcare for a psychological evaluation after reportedly asking police to “kill me” and threatening to take her own life.
