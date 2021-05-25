SLPD felony arrests
May 11 — Show Low Police arrested David A. Fridley, 44, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant for a probation violation on an original assault charge.
May 12 — Show Low Police arrested Tyler R. Corley, 35, of Show Low, on a no-bond felony warrant for disruptive behavior-fighting and a warrant for domestic violence-related assault-physical injury.
May 13 — Show Low Police arrested Matthew I. McCabe, 31, of Winslow, on a Flagstaff PD felony warrant for aggravated assault on a peace officer.
May 15 — Show Low Police arrested Joan M. Lando, 66, of Lakeside, on a felony warrant for shoplifting at Walmart.
May 16 — Show Low Police arrested Orlando D. Cheromiah, 56, of Show Low, charged with felony unlawful flight from law enforcement, felony aggravated DUI and for misdemeanor having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said Cheromiah allegedly ran from officers who tried to stop him for traveling at a very low speed on the highway. Police said he finally pulled over and parked in the driveway in a residence at which time he was arrested for DUI with an average BrAC of 0.218.
May 17 — Show Low Police arrested Nicholas J. Faulkner, 41, of Laveen, charged with felon possession/use of dangerous drugs (meth), felony possession/use of narcotic drugs (fentanyl) and felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.