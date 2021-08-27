  • Aug. 10 — Show Low Police arrested Nicholas J. Peterson, 36, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of dangerous drugs that came with a $20,000 bond.
  • Aug. 10 — Show Low Police arrested Dayron U. Vasquez-Gonzalez, 21, of Pinetop, charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs (meth) and auto theft.
  • Aug. 10 — Show Low Police arrested Keith A. Wafford, 22, of Concho, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $350 bond and on an Apache County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear that came with a $10,000 bond.
  • Aug. 12 — Show Low Police arrested Julius D. Nez, 31, of Show Low, charged with felony aggravated DUI and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
  • Aug. 15 — Show Low Police arrested Daniel R. Sanchez, 21, of Alamo, New Mexico, charged with felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and on a no-bond felony warrant out of Wisconsin for possession of narcotics.

