- May 31 — Show Low Police arrested Aaron P. Payne, 32, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a$10,000 bond.
- May 30 — Show Low Police arrested Adrian Robles, 37, of Tucson, charged with DUI and with felony aggravated driving with a suspended license. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.138 at the time of arrest for alleged DUI.
- May 30 — Show Low Police arrested Brayden C. Fleming, 32, of Show Low charged with felony aggravated driving with a suspended license and felony possession/use of narcotics (Oxycontin).
- May 30 — Show Low Police arrested Jeremiah Perry, 31, of Safford, charged with felony possession/use of dangerous drugs (meth),, felony possession/use of dangerous drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- May 30 — Show Low Police arrested Caitlin S. Bond, 23, of Whiteriver, charged with felony possession/use of dangerous drugs (meth), felony possession/use of dangerous drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- May 30 — Show Low Police arrested Jason W. Skellenger, 41, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $750 bond and charged with felony possession/use of dangerous drugs (meth) and felony possession/use of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
- May 29 — Show Low Police arrested Brandon C. West, 43, of Lakeside, charged with felony possession/use of dangerous drugs (meth), felony possession/use of dangerous drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct/fighting/disruptive behavior.
- May 29 — Show Low Police arrested Robb O. Freese, 47, of Show Low, charged with felony attempted second degree murder aggravated assault-choking, aggravated assault on a police officer with a weapon and aggravated felony domestic violence. Police said Freese allegedly knocked the victim to the ground and choked her until she reportedly thought she would lose consciousness and die.
- May 28 — Show Low Police arrested Lance Thomas, 58, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence-related felony disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon.
- May 27 — Show Low Police arrested Drelyn J. Baha, 20, of Whiteriver, charged with felony shoplifting, underage drinking and false reporting to law enforcement.
- May 26 — Show Low Police arrested Henry J. Dye, 45, of Lakeside, charged with auto theft and felony trafficking in stolen property.
- May 26 — Show Low Police arrested Rydell King, 20, of Show Low, charged with felony first degree criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct/fighting/disruptive behavior, domestic violence-related assault/physical injury, preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency and underage drinking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Back the Blue March lined the streets from Show Low to Lakeside on Saturday (10)
- They were not tourists (10)
- HB 1 Unknown Facts (9)
- City of Show Low names Brad Provost as Interim Chief (6)
- Your representative? (5)
- Books, Cookies and Minimum Wage (4)
- Brass Knuckles (3)
- Internet goes dark Sunday in northern AZ (3)
- DUI school bus driver avoids prison (3)
- Copper Fire near Globe burns 2652 acres and closes US 60 (3)
- Can the Mississippi River save Arizona? (3)
- Navajo County supervisors briefed on rising fire danger (2)
- Cigarette butts dangerous to everyone (2)
- School district won't tolerate racism (2)
- Against fracking (2)
- Water board allows fracking (2)
- Goddard targets 'dark money' (2)
- Chief Joe Shelley is shifting gears (2)
- Electric buildings can benefit consumers (2)
- New legal papers filed in election audit (1)
- Endangered garter snake will get protection of diminished critical habitat (1)
- Navajo county, cities, reservations reap federal windfall (1)
- SLHS Robotics invited to global competition (1)
- What a great library (1)
- Crews scramble to contain Boggy Creek Fire (1)
- Is rezoning justified (1)
- Governor signs bill to purge early voting lists (1)
- What was your favorite summer job? (1)
- Trivializing attack laughable (1)
- Marcelino Diez (1)
- Input sought for WMAT Rural Water System Project (1)
- SL chiro Ries is gulity of endangerment (1)
- Two local adult and 6-year-old girl killed in fatal on 77 (1)
- Standing by and ready (1)
- Operation Clean Communities lands 14 in jail (1)
- Alcohol, poverty take deadly toll in Navajo County (1)
- Navajo County supervisors briefed on rising fire danger (1)
- Referendum petitions beat the deadline (1)
- PLSD still composting but... (1)
- UFOs, are they watching us? (1)
- High-stakes debate about old growth ponderosas flares anew (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.