Here are the latest recent felony arrests by the Show Low Police Department. This feature represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. This is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the felony arrests made in a given time period.
This does not contain information for juvenile suspects. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Navajo County Attorney’s Office. Information and photos are provided by SLPD.
- Aug. 17 — Show Low Police arrested Chase H. Reeves, 32, of Show Low, charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia (meth pipe), resisting arrest and on a warrant for failure to appear that came with a $1,500 cash-only bond.
- Aug. 17 — Show Low Police arrested Adryan C. Lagarda, 19, of Show Low, charged with felony kidnapping, assault with physical injury, disorderly conduct/fighting, criminal damage and underage drinking.
- Aug. 19 — Show Low Police arrested Brianna L. Brown, 35, of Show Low, charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting of approximately $217 in merchandise from a local retailer.
- Aug. 20 — Show Low Police arrested Jarrett J. Keller, 33, of Gilbert, charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, auto theft, robbery and criminal trespassing. Also arrested was Hailey S. Lootans, 24, of Vernon, charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing. “Around 8:46 in the morning police were called to the Show Low City Park for an assault. The victims advised the suspects had fled in a red Nissan pickup on Clark Road. Officers were working on an accident scene just down the road and saw the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect vehicle stopped on Simon Court off of Clark Road and two suspects fled on foot (one white male and one female) leaving the truck to roll freely back towards the highway. The male suspect was seen carrying a handbag and both suspects refused to comply with orders to stop as we had red and blue lights and were in clearly identifiable police uniforms. The two suspects entered the private property of a victim and entered one of his vehicles, attempting to hide and avoid capture. When police approached the vehicle the suspects were hiding inside, the suspects again ran away on foot. Both the male and female were caught later and placed under arrest,” the Show Low Police report on the incident stated.
- Aug. 21 — Show Low Police arrested Tyler W. Smith, 20, of Alpine, charged with felony aggravated DUI and underage drinking.
- Aug. 21 — Show Low Police arrested Alejandro R. Flores, 34, of Lakeside, on a felony warrant out of Utah for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment that came with a $5,000 bond, and on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order that came with an additional $1,500 bond.
- Aug. 21 — Show Low Police arrested Jimmy R. Brownfeather Jr., 27, of Whiteriver, charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and on two felony warrants out of the Navajo County Superior Court for resisting arrest, failure to appear, and disorderly conduct that came with combined bonds of $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.