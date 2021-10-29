  • Oct. 16 — Show Low Police arrested Jason D. Apachee, 41, of Ganado, charged with felony aggravated driving with a suspended license. Police are also awaiting results of a blood draw to determine if he was driving under impairment.
  • Oct. 16 — Show Low Police arrested Elane E. Thompson, 46, of Overgaard, on an Apache County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear on drug charges and for contributing to the delinquency of a minor that came with a $2,500 bond.
  • Oct. 16 — Show Low Police arrested Amanda S. Carroll, 28, of Show Low, charged with felony shoplifting.

