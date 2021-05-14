- May 5 — Show Low Police arrested Richard W. Steinmetz, 45, a transient, on three felony warrants out of the Navajo County Superior Court. Two for destruction of jail property that came with combined bonds of $10,000, and one for aggravated assault that came with an additional $5,000 bond.
- May 5 — Show Low Police arrested Kaitlynn M. Mezo, 21, of Show Low, charged with felony alcohol related aggravated domestic violence, and on two counts of disorderly conduct-fighting, disruptive behavior and a single count of interfering with judicial procedure.
- May 6 — Show low Police arrested Conway Hannah, 40, of Pine Hill, New Mexico, charged with felony possession/use of dangerous drugs (meth), felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, felony possession/use of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. Show Low Police also arrested Anthony Martin Jr., 33, of San Carlos, New Mexico, charged with felony possession drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor refusing to provide proper identification, misdemeanor having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and on five warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court, the Springerville Magistrate Court and the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court that came with combined bonds of $4,007.
- May 8 — Show Low Police arrested Alma M. Tessay Machuse, 31, of Cibecue, charged with felony possession/use of dangerous drugs (meth), and felony possession/use of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
- May 9 — Show Low Police arrested Crystal B. Hansen, 29, of Snowflake, charged with felony assault on a healthcare worker.
