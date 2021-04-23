April 6 — Show Low Police arrested Cristopher J. Kumley, 24, of Show Low, on a felony warrant out of the Apache County Superior Court for failure to appear on original charges of aggravated DUI, unlawful use of a means of transportation and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle that came with a $10,000 bond.
April 7 — Show Low Police arrested Zachary P. McGee, 19, of Show Low, charged with felony possession/use of dangerous drugs, felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and on two warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear that came with combined bonds of $1,500.
April 9 — Police arrested Tyler B. Mendenhall, 28, of Snowflake, charged with aggravated driving with a suspended license, felony DUI and felony prohibited possessor of a firearm. Police said Mendenhall allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a tree in the vicinity of Old Linden Road and 34th Drive and that officers allegedly found a sawed off shotgun in the stolen vehicle that did not belong to the registered vehicle owner. Mendenhall was arrested again after he went to the emergency room at Summit Healthcare where he allegedly kicked a security guard when he was told he could not leave on his own.
April 11 — Show Low Police arrested Joshua J. Bands, 24, of Lakeside, charged with felony possession of narcotics (fentanyl pills marked M30), felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and on two Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrants on marijuana and drug paraphernalia related charges, one a felony and one a misdemeanor. The felony warrant came with a $750 bond.
April 11 — Show Low Police arrested Megan D. Chapman, 30, of Lakeside, charged with felony possession of narcotics and felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Police said she was allegedly in possession of fentanyl pills marked “M30” along with paraphernalia for ingesting the pills.
April 11 — Show Low Police arrested Alfreda K. Lane, 43, of Whiteriver, charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs (meth), felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to comply on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $567 cash bond.
April 11 — Show Low Police arrested Johnna Perez, 38, of Whiteriver, charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs (meth) and felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
