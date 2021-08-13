Here are the latest recent felony arrests by the Show Low Police Department. This feature represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. This is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the felony arrests made in a given time period.
This does not contain information for juvenile offenders. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Navajo County Attorney’s Office. Information and photos are provided by the Show Low Police Department.
Aug. 4 — Show Low Police arrested Michael J. Illies, 31, of Show Low, charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs (meth), felony possession of narcotics (fentanyl pills), felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and (passive) resisting arrest.
Aug. 6 — Show Low Police arrested Ruben Villalba, 42, of Show Low, charged with felony attempted sexual assault, felony kidnapping and domestic violence-related aggravated assault. Police said Villalba allegedly assaulted the victim in the presence of minors and that when they located him hiding in a truck they had to break out the windows to arrest him.
Aug. 6 — Show Low Police arrested Blade W. Ward, 27, of Show Low, on a Green Valley Justice Court felony warrant for failure to appear that came with a $1,111 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.