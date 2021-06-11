  • June 1 — Show Low Police arrested Ryan G. Perry, 37, of Show Low, on a felony warrant.
  • June 2 — Show Low Police arrested Henry Arlando, 38, of Whiteriver, charged with felony possession and use of dangerous drugs, felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
  • June 3 — Show Low Police arrested Michael J. Illies, 31, of Show Low, charged with felony possession and use of narcotics, felony possession and us of dangerous drugs, felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and DUI.
  • June 3 — Show Low Police arrested Benjamin E. Carrasco, 23, of Lakeside, charged with attempted second degree murder, domestic violence-related endangerment/death/injury felony kidnapping and aggravated assault/serious injury, after allegedly shooting a female victim with a 9mm pistol.

