  • Oct. 25 — Show Low Police arrested Ryan R. Smith, 39, of Show Low, charged with felony theft.
  • Oct. 26 — Show Low Police arrested Raygie T. Martin, 42, of Whiteriver, charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Oct. 26 — Show Low Police arrested Jaime Rios, 44, of Fort McDowell, charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony possession of dangerous drugs for sale, felony offering to sell dangerous drugs, felony possession of narcotics and felony possession of drug paraphernalia Police said they allegedly found 29.5 grams of meth and 15 fentanyl pills in a pack of cigarettes in Rios’ possession.
  • Oct. 30 — Show Low Police arrested Lindsey R. Jackson, 38, of Eagar, charged with felony aggravated DUI.

