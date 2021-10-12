Here are the latest felony arrests by the Show Low Police Department. This feature represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. This is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the felony arrests made in a given time period. This does not contain information for juvenile offenders. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Navajo County Attorney’s Office. Information and photos are provided by the SLPD.
Sept. 2
7 — Show Low Police arrested Carolee Bourke, 46, of Apache Junction, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (more than 70 grams of meth), possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, and a drinking- and driving-related charge and driving with a suspended license.
Sept. 27 — Show Low Police arrested Shermalynn Foster, 39, of Whiteriver, charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs (more than 70 grams of meth), felony possession of dangerous drugs for sale, felony transportation of dangerous drugs, felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, false reporting to law enforcement and on a Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear that came with a $10,000 bond.
Sept. 29 — Show Low Police arrested Antonio M. Hernandez, 54, of Pinetop, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and on a Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear that came with a $50,000 bond.
Sept. 30 — Show Low Police arrested Devin N. Ivins, 36, of Whiteriver, charged with felony aggravated DUI, felony aggravated assault with a weapon on a police officer and refusing to provide law enforcement with a proper name.
Oct. 3 — Show Low Police arrested Kenneth R. Maine, 54, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and a felony of being a prohibited possessor in possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
