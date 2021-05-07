Show Low Police arrested Paul S. Monte, 55, of Concho, who was charged with driving with a suspended license and on three Apache County felony warrants.
The first warrant was out of the St. Johns Justice Court for domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $2,500 bond.
The second warrant was out of the Round Valley Justice Court for criminal damage, disorderly conduct and endangering the life and/or health of a minor that came with a $2,000 cash bond.
The third warrant was out of the St. Johns Justice Court for disorderly conduct and threatening and intimidating to cause injury that came with a $1,500 bond.
Officers also found a non-extraditable warrant for his arrest out of the Oracle Justice Court for extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15) that had a $3,696 bond attached. Monte was not arrested on that warrant.
