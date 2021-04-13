McGuire

Kelly McGuire, 44.

 SLPD photo
  • March 30 — Show Low Police arrested Daniel Reid, 60, of Show Low, charged with felony first degree criminal trespassing.
  • March 31 — Show Low Police arrested Anthony B. Van Meter, 32, of Lakeside, felony aggravated DUI with an average BrAC of 0.157 at the time of arrest.
  • April 5 — Show Low Police arrested Kelly McGuire, 44, of Eagar, charged with felony possession and use of narcotics (fentanyl pills), felony possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended New Mexico license.

