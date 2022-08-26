Show Low Police activity from Aug. 8-14:
Aug. 8
Leandrew Jensen, 34, of Pinetop was charged with felony aggravated assault at around 1:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of E. Show Low Lake Road for allegedly assaulting health care staff.
At around 7:37 a.m. Scott Hodgkinson 34, of Holbrook was stopped for a traffic violation in the 1200 block of E. Deuce of Clubs. The officer noted signs and symptoms of impairment, and the driver’s license was suspended. He was charged with felony DUI; possible other charges regarding alcohol level and/or drug metabolites await test results of a blood draw.
Rodney Lupe 28, of Whiteriver was stopped for a traffic violation in the 500 block of W. Deuce of Clubs and found to be driving on a suspended license.
Brian Reece 67, of Show Low was involved in an accident while riding a bicycle near U.S. 60 and Penrod. He was consuming alcohol in public and had a misdemeanor warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court. He was arrested on the warrant and found to have a glass pipe with burnt residue in it. He was cited anew for possessing drug paraphernalia and consuming alcohol in public.
In the 1600 block of W. Deuce of Clubs, Victor Uentillie 46, of Show Low was arrested on a warrant from Show Low Justice Court.
Hector Luna was stopped for a traffic violation in the 1000 block of W. Deuce of Clubs. An officer noted signs of impairment, his license had been suspended and he had four juveniles in the car under the age of 15. Luna was charged with felony DUI (while suspended) and felony DUI (kids in the car.)
Aug. 9
Angela Olivas, 38, of Show Low was charged with failing to comply with a court order in the 1700 block of N. Medina Loop for not returning her child to the child’s father for 10 days in violation of a custody order.
About noon near Fourth Avenue and Adair, Antwain Declay, 19, of Whiteriver was arrested on a warrant from the Pinetop Justice Court.
Alicia Williams, 19, of Tucson was clocked traveling at 50 mph in a posted 25 mph zone near Whipple and Ninth Drive. She was cited for criminal speeding, going at least 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Near U.S. 60 and McNeil, Austin Josephson, 34, of Lakeside was arrested on a warrant from Pinetop Justice Court.
Jason Crnogorac, 46, of Show Low was driving on a suspended license and suspected of being impaired. His blood alcohol content was over 0.08 and possible other charges are pending the results of a blood draw.
Aug. 10
Jason Crnogorac, 46, of Show Low was charged with disorderly conduct in the 100 block of N. Fifth Street for leaving a derogatory note and spitting on a door.
Aug. 11
Diego Munoz, 31, of Show Low was contacted in the 100 block of W. Cooley regarding a possible violation of a court order. He was arrested on a felony warrant out of Holbrook Justice Court.
Aug. 12
Joshua Brady, 27, of Show Low, a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation near Whipple and Ninth Drive, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Springerville Justice Court.
Donald Hogsed, 48, of Lakeside was charged with felony DUI and felony DUI drugs after a traffic stop in the 100 block of N. White Mountain Road. The reason for the felony versions of Arizona’s DUI law is because he was allegedly driving on a suspended license. Possible other charges are pending the test results of a blood draw.
Aug. 13
Amber Williams, 30, of Show Low was arrested near U.S. 60 and Adams Road on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court.
In the 4400 block of S. White Mountain Road, Tim Christman, 50, of Concho was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He reportedly confronted persons who were wearing “fox tails” and walking each other on leashes. Christman threatened to “shoot them dead over their attire and they needed to repent,” stated police.
Aug. 14
At about 2:30 a.m., Jonathan Fowler, 32, of Snowflake was arrested for DUI, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of narcotic drugs. He was stopped for a traffic violation in the 500 block of N. Clark Road, and the officer noted signs of impairment, found in the vehicle Xanax pills, psilosybin mushrooms and a substance believed to be LSD. Officers obtained a warrant to draw blood and other possible charges are pending blood test results.
In the 1900 block of W. Deuce of Clubs, Angela Perez, 53, of Springerville was driving 83 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view and fentanyl pills were discovered that police say are “attributed to” her passenger, Miquel Laris 19, of Roswell, New Mexico. Charges include criminal speed, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs.
Officers contacted Ernesto Perez Sanchez, 18, of Lakeside regarding a vehicle accident in the 4400 block of S. White Mountain Road. He was found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court and arrested.
Around 4:15 p.m., Terri Thompson, 37, of Whiteriver was stopped for speeding near Penrod Road and Brady. An officer noted signs of impairment and her bodily alcohol level was 0.08 or greater. She was charged with DUI (technically, operating a vehicle while her ability to drive was impaired at least to the slightest degree by alcohol) and having a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or greater within two hours of driving, both misdemeanors.
A little before midnight near Whipple Road and Pinehaven, Kit Smith, 35, of Show Low was stopped for a traffic infraction and charged with DUI and having an alcohol level at or over 0.08.
Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Lt. Mike Butora of the Show Low Police Department distributed the press release on which this report in based.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.