On Aug. Show Low Police Lt. Mike Butora sent a press release about SLPD’s activity from Aug. 2-7, which follows. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
Aug. 1
Sonja Decker Meredith, 22 of Show Low was contacted by police in the 700 block of N. Fourth Drive in reference a domestic disturbance. She is suspected of engaging in seriously disruptive behavior, otherwise known as disorderly conduct, typically a misdemeanor.
Samuel Johnson, 50 of Show Low, was apparently unhappy with a court decision at the local court complex on N. Ninth Place, and began shouting obscenities. He was cited for disrupting the orderly administration of the court, and released.
Shalene Church, 29 of Taylor was accused of threatening and “swinging at health care workers” while being treated at a hospital in the 2200 block of Show Low Lake Road. Police say she threw her phone and caused a visible injury to a nurse.
Benjamin Kasey, 30 of Whiteriver was arrested in the 5400 block of S. White Mountina Road on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Pinetop Justice Court.
Rhiannon Edwards 19, of Whiteriver was stopped for a traffic violation and found to driving on a suspended license near U.S. 60 and milepost 338. Her passenger, Ezekiel Truax, 25, also of Whiteriver, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Navajo County Superior Court.
Aug. 2
Around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of N. Fifth St. Inez Beall, 55 of Show Low was contacted by police about a disturbance reported by residents there. She was cited for disorderly conduct for alleged engaging in fighting, violent or seriously disruptive behavior.
Anthony Bell, 19 of Show Low was cited for criminal damage and disorderly conduct in the 400 block of N. White Mountain Road after allegedly damaging his girlfriend’s car by kicking it and engaging in disruptive behavior.
Near SR 260 and Owens, Zachary Alexander 22, of Show Low was stopped for a traffic violation and is accused of driving while his privileges to drive were suspended.
Likewise, Andrew Gieger 25, of Show Low was cited for driving while suspended near U.S. 60 and Summit Trail, after a traffic stop.
Frank Hawthorne, 58 of Cibicue was found to be sitting in a parking lot drinking alcohol in the 1600 block of W. Deuce of Clubs. He was cited for consuming liquor in public.
Aug. 3
Becky Johnson, 50 of Show Low was cited for assault and disorderly conduct in the 900 block of W. McNeil St. for starting an argument with a neighbor and throwing an ashtray at her. The ashtray missed the neighbor, but “the glass” struck a child.
Near Summit Trail and Hawthorne Road, officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation containing Azaraee Blackmore, 30 of Lakeside and Mark Romero 42, of Show Low. Drug paraphernalia was found within Blackmore’s “span of control,” and Romero provided a false name. He was cited of false reporting and later found to have a misdemeanor warrant out of the Pinetop Justice Court.
A little before 8 p.m. near U.S. 60 and milepost 338, Andre Coss, 33, of Phoenix was cited for crminal speeding, going 86 mph in a 55 mph zone.
A few hours later, Candi George 38, of Vernon was found to be driving on a suspended license near U.S. 60 and Cooley.
Aug. 4
Around 11 a.m. officers responded to a report of reckless driving in an undisclosed area of town and made contact with Mike Stylianou, 64 of Pearce. He was asked to park the vehicle, but sped off and failed to stop for police who pursued him using lights and sirens. Once stopped, he allegedly resisted arrest. He was arrested for felony flight, failure to obey a police officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Aug. 5
One minute after midnight, Fiesta Cromwell was stopped in the 500 block of Clark Road and appeared to be impaired by alcohol. Passenger Latrell Lupe was found to have an open bottle of spirits in the vehicle. Both are from Cibicue and both were cited accordingly.
Vance Perpignani, 33 of Show Low was arrested on a warrant in the 750 block of West Deuce of Clubs. The misdemeanor warrant was from Show Low Justice Court.
Aug. 6
Around 7 p.m. Ashley Rascon, 37 of Tucson was driving 59 mph in a marked 35 mph zone in the 200 block of West Deuce of Clubs. She was cited for criminal speeding and released. In Arizona, it is a Class 3 misdemeanor to drive 20 mph or more over the posted speed limit.
Likewise, Scott Sanchez, 35 of Chino, California, in the same block of the Deuce of Clubs, was observed traveling 64 mph in that 35 mph zone; he was cited for criminal speed and released.
Virgil Hinton of McNary was also cited for criminal speed in the 400 block of West Whipple Street for traveling 61 mph in a 35 mph zone. In the 300 block of West Deuce of Clubs, Leon Alien Isacc of Opa Locka, Florida, was also cited for criminal speed, allegedly traveling 61 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Around 11 p.m. in the 4400 block of South White Mountain Road, Everett Janisch, 28 of Show Low was stopped for speeding. He was charged with DUI. But possible companion charges regarding the level of alcohol or drug metabolites in his system are pending results of a blood draw.
A little before midnight, Candy Moody, 31 of Winslow was contacted by officers in a parking lot in the 5200 block of South White Mountain Road and found to have a misdemeanor warrant from the Winslow Justice Court.
Aug. 7
Two persons were cited and released for criminally speeding. Jonah Patricia, 21 of Sells, was clocked going 91 mph in a 55 mph zone near U.S. 60 and Elk Ridge; and Darcia Johnson, 46 of Tyler, Texas, for going 67 mph in a 45 mph zone in the 2100 block of East Adams.
A little after midnight along Park Pineway near the Boot Barn department store, police found drug paraphernalia in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation and after a consent search, Perla Garci, 21 and Isaac Manning, 19 both of Show Low, each had the paraphernalia within his and her immediate control.
